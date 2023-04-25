Attorneys spar over McCraney evidence

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His attorneys David Harrison (to his left) and Andrew Scarborough (ahead with satchel) accompany him(wtvy)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Prosecuting and defense attorneys seized their final opportunity to persuade jurors on Tuesday when they delivered closing arguments in Coley McCraney’s ballyhooed murder trial.

“We now know that this defendant, Coley McCraney, committed multiple counts of capital murder when he raped JB Beasley and then put JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in the trunk of their car and shot them,” Alabama Assistant State Attorney Jimmy Lee Thomas told the 7-woman, 6-man jury.

Those crimes occurred in 1999, though police did not arrest McCraney until DNA from his semen implicated him 20 years later.

“Where is the evidence, where is the evidence, where is the evidence?” asked defense attorney David Harrison.

Thomas said the evidence’s totality is enough for jurors to conclude the crimes occurred.

But Harrison told those jurors their job is not to solve crimes but to decide if the state of Alabama proved the murder case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“If there is reasonable doubt, you must acquit,” Harrison said.

McCraney’s arrest came in 2019 when DNA provided to a genealogy website implicated him after two decades of law enforcement frustration and their having arrested the wrong man weeks after the crimes.

“Ozark has finally gotten their man,” Thomas said, pointing out that McCraney denied knowing the girls when police questioned him in March of that year.

“It is clear that the defendant shot those girls because he didn’t want to be held accountable for raping JB,” he told jurors. “(McCraney) realized they were lost, and he took advantage of them.”

“Come on man, where are you living?” Harrison said of doubts that McCraney lied when he testified that he had consensual sex with Beasley after a brief meeting.

The defense attorney displayed a sign on an easel in front of jurors that listed about a dozen things the prosecution lacked with their evidence, including video, murder weapon, and confession.

He also pointed out no witness could place McCraney at the crime scene.

“Would we like to offer you an eyewitness, sure we would,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall during his rebuttal.

He said what prosecutors have provided pieces of the puzzle that jurors can put together. j

The 49-year-old truck-driving pastor faces the death penalty if convicted or, at the least, life without parole.

