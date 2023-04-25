Ashford, Rehobeth face off ahead of area tournaments

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Senior night for the Ashford Yellow Jackets as they took on the Rehobeth Rebels. Both teams will host their area softball tournaments.

In the top of the first, Gracie Alberson got the sacrifice bunt down and in came Mattox Richards to plate the first run of the game.

The next batter, Maddie Williams, shot it right back where it came from and was off the glove of the diving shortstop and into the outfield. Regan Valenzuela came to score for the Rebels.

Savannah Money worked hard in the circle and got the strikeout to end the inning.

Yellow Jackets looked to even it up in the bottom half of the first.

Jalissiah Jackson laces one the other way into right field and in came Money as Ashford tied this one back up at two apiece.

Rehobeth went on to win 7-4.

