Ashford native’s time on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ comes to an end

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford native Jerome Godwin III’s dream run on NBC’s “The Voice” came to an end in the Knockouts on Monday.

Godwin went for a different approach in choosing his song to go up against fellow Team Niall member Ross Clayton, and decided to tackle Lewis Capaldi’s hit “Someone You Loved” as an opportunity to try something other than an up-tempo song.

Despite coach Niall Horan’s praise and approval of the change-up, and the advice of mega mentor Reba McEntire’s to tap deep into the emotion of the ballad, Jerome’s efforts were outdone by Clayton who took on a personal song his father, who died when Clayton was 12, loved and played on repeat, that song being “Dirty Work” by Steely Dan.

The judges praised both singers, but leaned Clayton. Chance the Rapper noted Jerome seemed like he was trying to find his place in the song a bit more, Kelly Clarkson noted a feeling of Jerome having a wall up, Blake Shelton felt Godwin was putting the song together actively on stage, and Horan added that the “pitchy sections” of the song may have shaken Jerome’s confidence.

All four still provided major praise for Godwin, but more so for Clayton’s attack of a personal song and the way he embraced it, resulting in the lean for Horan to Clayton and Godwin’s time on the show finishing off.

Jerome recently sat down with News4 ahead of the Knockouts round, and mentioned his plans for life after the show.

“I like to say I’ve been pursuing music all my life, it’s just now clicking for me a little bit,” Godwin said. “So, I think that I’ll be pursuing music until the day that I die. It’s such a big part of my life, so whatever path I go, if I do dentistry 100% of the time, I feel like I still am going to be an artist, and releasing music.”

If you would like to read more on that interview or view the entire chat with Jerome, you can click here.

