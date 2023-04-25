94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case

Geraldine Tyler argues Hennepin County stole $25,000 that’s rightfully hers
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 94-year-old Geraldine Tyler owned a condo in Minneapolis.

Around 2010, she began falling short on property tax payments.  She racked up a bill of $2,300 dollars.  With interest fees and penalties, that debt quickly ballooned to $15,000.

“Hennepin County forecloses on her home,” explains David Deerson, who is representing Tyler, “They sell it to a third party for $40,000 and they keep every penny, even though that extra $25,000 was money, which they were not owed.”

Deerson says it’s a clear violation of the 5th Amendment.

“The government can’t take property for public purpose without just compensation.  Which means it has to pay you the fair market value of what the property is worth.”

But Hennepin County argues the onus falls on Geraldine Tyler.

In a statement, Assistant Administrator Dan Rogan says:

“The plaintiff chose to abandon her interests in the property rather than acting to protect any equity she might have had.  Hennepin County works very hard to help anyone who wants to avoid forfeiture.....Forfeiture is not a source of profit—factoring in all costs, Hennepin County’s program does not manage to break even.”

Deerson counters, the act preys on those who are already vulnerable.

“People who are victims of this kind of practice are exactly the people who are least likely to be able to have the means to fight back.”

The justices will hear oral arguments Wednesday

Their rulings are expected in June.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 5
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Jury to deliberate in major Jan. 6 case against Proud Boys
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
What’s happening at McCraney trial Day 5
FILE - Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,...
Bernie Sanders endorses Biden, rules out 2024 bid of his own
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Past Fox firings carry lessons for network after Carlson
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows...
Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal