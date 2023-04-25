60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIS, Texas (KTVT) - Authorities say a 60-year-old man was killed by a bull in Texas. The bull was euthanized.

The victim’s father called police Monday, saying he thought a bull had killed his 60-year-old son. The incident happened in Ferris, Texas, about 20 miles south of Dallas.

When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not allowing them to get close to the victim to help him. The bull was then shot and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t released pending full notification of his family.

There’s no word on who the owner of the bull is or where it came from.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case
A Dothan police officer was shot while on-duty April 20, 2021.
Lawsuit seeks $30 million from Dothan police shooting

Latest News

A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation into shots that were fired at a couple who...
Couple who got lost delivering for Instacart says man opened fire on them
Surveillance video shows the moose sniffing around the concession stand before following its...
WATCH: Moose fills up on popcorn in Alaska movie theater
Expanding bird populations and quieter aircraft are making strikes on airplanes more commonplace.
FAA investigating 2 separate fires on American Airlines flights
Nate Diaz, right, celebrates after defeating Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the...
Former UFC star Nate Diaz wanted by police after alleged scuffle in New Orleans