Wiregrass winners represented in 3rd annual Southeast AlabamaWorks Resume Contest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast AlabamaWorks and PowerSouth Energy Cooperatives partnered together recently to hold the third annual Regional Resume Contest, with Wiregrass county representatives competing for a chance at winning up to $1,250 and a scholarship.

10 young men and women competed qualified for the regional contest after winning their respective county Resume Contests in Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. Those 10 competitors were:

Ella Hogan - Coffee County

Austin Horne - Dale County

Shelba Grace Hagler - Geneva County

Mollie Hix - Henry County

Seth Monk - Houston County

Jamie Halstead - Barbour County

Jacob Jernigan - Covington County

Aicey Hawkins - Pike County

Vivian Gates - Butler County

Charlie McVay - Crenshaw County

For winning the county contests, each representative was awarded $250, with the opportunity to win an additional $1,000 in the regional contest.

The 10 individuals competed in a panel interview competition to select not only the winner of the additional $1,000, but also a scholarship from Southeast AlabamaWorks, with contributions from PowerSouth Energy Cooperatives (Covington Electric Co-op, Pea River Electrip Co-op, South Alabama Electrip Co-op, and Wiregrass Electric Co-op). That scholarship was won by McVay, the Crenshaw County representative.

Congratulations to each of these young men and women!

