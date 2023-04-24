Wiregrass winners represented in 3rd annual Southeast AlabamaWorks Resume Contest

10 young men and women competed qualified for the regional contest after winning their...
10 young men and women competed qualified for the regional contest after winning their respective county Resume Contests in Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.(Southeast AlabamaWorks)
By Ty Storey
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast AlabamaWorks and PowerSouth Energy Cooperatives partnered together recently to hold the third annual Regional Resume Contest, with Wiregrass county representatives competing for a chance at winning up to $1,250 and a scholarship.

10 young men and women competed qualified for the regional contest after winning their respective county Resume Contests in Barbour, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. Those 10 competitors were:

  • Ella Hogan - Coffee County
  • Austin Horne - Dale County
  • Shelba Grace Hagler - Geneva County
  • Mollie Hix - Henry County
  • Seth Monk - Houston County
  • Jamie Halstead - Barbour County
  • Jacob Jernigan - Covington County
  • Aicey Hawkins - Pike County
  • Vivian Gates - Butler County
  • Charlie McVay - Crenshaw County

For winning the county contests, each representative was awarded $250, with the opportunity to win an additional $1,000 in the regional contest.

The 10 individuals competed in a panel interview competition to select not only the winner of the additional $1,000, but also a scholarship from Southeast AlabamaWorks, with contributions from PowerSouth Energy Cooperatives (Covington Electric Co-op, Pea River Electrip Co-op, South Alabama Electrip Co-op, and Wiregrass Electric Co-op). That scholarship was won by McVay, the Crenshaw County representative.

Congratulations to each of these young men and women!

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
FHP searching for car, driver that killed Headland man
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case

Latest News

The Dothan Houston County Library System is launching a special campaign for National Library...
DHCLS launching "My Library Does" campaign
Talking 1860's vintage baseball team at Landmark Park
Talking 1860's vintage baseball team at Landmark Park
Join in on the 3rd annual Aware Fair near the Square in Ozark for fun, facts, and food.
Talking annual Aware Fair near the Square in Ozark
Ashford native ‘ready for knockouts’ on The Voice
Ashford native ‘ready for knockouts’ on The Voice