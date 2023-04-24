Tracking Warmer Air & Rain Chances

SYNOPSIS – We’ll gradually turn warmer this week as rain chances return. Later Thursday into early Friday should offer us the best opportunity to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with another weak impulse to pass sometime later Saturday or early Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, stray showers & thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 83° 20%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 60%

FRI: Early showers and thunderstorms, then sunny. Low: 66° High: 83° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 60° High: 84° 30%

SUN: Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 76° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

