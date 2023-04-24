Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of drug trafficking scam

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a call scam involving drug trafficking.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said someone has been pretending to work for the department and telling people that they have been involved in drug trafficking crimes.

Residents are advised not to give the caller any information and to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at (229) 524-5115.

