Peanut farmers have smaller window to plant for 2023 season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An agriculture expert says peanut farmers have a smaller window to plant their crop this year.

Bob Kemerait has been in the agriculture industry for many decades. After a difficult year in 2022, he says it’s important for farmers to get started off correctly.

“When are you taking that factor of a warmer winter and also the fact that April tends to make a higher risk for peanut growers for tomato spotted wilt, planting day will be especially critical,” Kemerait said.

He speaks with farmers who tell him they are struggling. He conducted a survey with farmers and asked them about misconceptions about the industry.

“There’s a feeling that Americans appreciate having some of the world’s greatest foods supply, but they don’t understand the efforts and stresses and the requirements that go into trying to produce that,” Kemerait said.

December temperatures fell to the lowest they have in decades. Kemerait said it wasn’t cold for long enough.

Diseases are still in the soil and farmers have to be diligent about when they plant. The wet weather expected this week will make it easier for growers as soil loosens up when it’s wet.

Kemerait has seen farmers under more stress. He said this trend is likely because farm sizes are increasing and fewer workers are available to help. With a smaller window to plant, Kemerait expects farmers to be under high stress in early May when planting.

“The stress with farming has not been greater. An increased acreage associated with the need for profitability and the requirement for profitability gets increasingly difficult for our growers. They manage the diseases, the insects, the weeds, to increase the opportunity for the best yields,” Kemerait said.

Kemerait, along with the University of Georgia Extension agents are more aware of this issue and recently have provided avenues for farmers to get help.

Kemerait says peanuts are a more reliable crop. He’s expecting peanuts to be a popular crop for growers again this year. He thinks this could lower the price of the crop when they harvest this fall. That would hurt farmers with lower yields than expected.

