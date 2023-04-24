Officials: Missing Georgia woman believed to be headed to Wiregrass

Vehicle
Vehicle(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A missing woman from Cordele Georgia is believed to be headed to Coffee County.

Alberta Mann, an 86-year-old white female with curly, grey hair and green eyes, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 Pounds.

Missing
Missing(WTVY)

She was last seen wearing: pink PJs near Lakeshore Way in Cordele GA; Today; Sunday, April 2, 2023,3 at 11:30 AM.

She may be traveling in a 1997 Green Mercury Grand Marque with a GA State tag, plate number: PKN9649.

If you have any information about Alberta Mann, please call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2690

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper (pictured)...
Alabama Early Childhood Education Secretary resigns after pre-K educator book pulled
The harshest blow to suspected killer Coley McCraney's defense may have come from his wife, who...
McCraney’s wife deals blow to his murder trial defense
FHP searching for car, driver that killed Headland man
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders
Pike Liberal Arts looking to capture 4th straight title in AISA
Pitch count violation in Cottonwood Pike Lib game

Latest News

McCraney
Other side of the story, defense next in McCraney trial
hit and run
Hit and run kills Headland man
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case
FHP searching for car, driver that killed Headland man