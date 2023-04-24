Officials: Missing Georgia woman believed to be headed to Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A missing woman from Cordele Georgia is believed to be headed to Coffee County.

Alberta Mann, an 86-year-old white female with curly, grey hair and green eyes, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 Pounds.

She was last seen wearing: pink PJs near Lakeshore Way in Cordele GA; Today; Sunday, April 2, 2023,3 at 11:30 AM.

She may be traveling in a 1997 Green Mercury Grand Marque with a GA State tag, plate number: PKN9649.

If you have any information about Alberta Mann, please call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2690

