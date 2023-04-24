Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Slocomb man

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a Slocomb man missing since last month.

According to the information provided by ALEA, 51-year-old Samuel Eric Battles was last seen on March 24 walking to the Dollar General located on Cooton Box Road in Slocomb.

According to the information provided by ALEA, 51-year-old Samuel Eric Battles was last seen on March 24 walking to the Dollar General located on Cooton Box Road in Slocomb. (ALEA)

Battles, described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair and standing 5′11″ tall and 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Battles is believed to be potentially living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Samuel Battles is asked to call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 684-5660 or ALEA via their Center for Missing and Exploited Children line at 1-800-228-7688.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.