Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Slocomb man

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a Slocomb man missing since last month.

According to the information provided by ALEA, 51-year-old Samuel Eric Battles was last seen on March 24 walking to the Dollar General located on Cooton Box Road in Slocomb.

Battles, described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair and standing 5′11″ tall and 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Battles is believed to be potentially living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Samuel Battles is asked to call the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 684-5660 or ALEA via their Center for Missing and Exploited Children line at 1-800-228-7688.

