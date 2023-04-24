Man killed in Slocomb farming accident

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a farming accident in Slocomb on Monday.

The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 at around 11 a.m. after a report of a bushhog on top of someone.

Additional help was requested, with Dothan Fire Rescue responding on the scene and a Survival Flight helicopter called in.

According to Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey, Slocomb Fire Rescue was able to get the man out from under the bushhog.

Hovey says the man, who was listed as being in critical condition, was airlifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries later in the afternoon.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Mark Bedsole of Malvern, according to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

Bedsole’s family has been notified of his passing. Additional details as to the cause of the incident are unknown at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.