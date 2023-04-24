How to help young people cope with trauma after Dadeville mass shooting

A lot of people in Dadeville and the surrounding communities will forever be impacted by the...
A lot of people in Dadeville and the surrounding communities will forever be impacted by the mass shooting. Its likely taking a mental toll as well.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A lot of people in Dadeville and the surrounding communities will forever be impacted by the mass shooting. It’s likely taking a mental toll as well.

The Dadeville mass shooting tragedy hit home for Dr. Chante Ruffin, a pediatrician in Alex City. One of the victims was one of her patients.

“As a mother and just a person in general my heart went out to the other mothers who are having to think about burying their child. I could not stop crying Saturday night when I found out kids had passed away,” Dr. Ruffin said.

Dealing with trauma can have a big impact on mental health. For parents, trying to figure out how to help children affected by the shooting will be challenging. Ruffin says a first good step is bringing a feeling of security to your family.

“Make sure that your child feels safe. Even when they are around you. Kind of reassure them I understand what happened, it’s going to be okay. That constant reassurance from you of ‘I’m here, I love you. Please come talk to me if you need anything.’. Make sure you as a parent and guardian are remaining calm. If you’re anxious about the situation, kids tend to feed off of that, “Ruffin said. Another easy tip to stay mentally healthy is unplugging.

“Try to avoid being on social media and TV too much because the constant reminder of everything is not a healthy way to get past what happened,” Ruffin added.

Here are a few more tips from Ruffin:

  • Don’t hesitate to reach out for help from medical and mental health professionals
  • Make sure your children feel safe
  • Try not to be anxious as an adult because that may stir anxiety in children
  • PTSD is a very real possibility for victims and people who were present during and after the violence
  • Watch for trouble sleeping, being withdrawn from the family, being angry, tearfulness or crying as signs for mental health needs
  • If the child shows signs of survivors guilt seek help from a professional

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
FHP searching for car, driver that killed Headland man
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
McCraney claims he had sex with victim before murders
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
This outcome would not settle McCraney’s murder case

Latest News

The Slocomb Fire Rescue Team responded to a call at 2908 County Road 30 in Slocomb around 11...
Man killed in Slocomb farming accident
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Follow Day 4 of McCraney trial here
Talking 1860's vintage baseball team at Landmark Park
Talking 1860's vintage baseball team at Landmark Park
Join in on the 3rd annual Aware Fair near the Square in Ozark for fun, facts, and food.
Talking annual Aware Fair near the Square in Ozark
McCraney claims he has sex with murder victims before murders
McCraney claims he had sex with murder victims before murders