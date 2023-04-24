Dothan Houston County Library System launching “My Library Does” campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) is launching a special campaign for National Library Week.

The campaign, called “My Library Does,” aims to raise awareness of the variety and depth of programs, resources and services provided at the libraries.

Some of the available services includes access to e-books as well as passport services.

“What’s great about libraries today is that we’ve been able to expand and build upon what books and helping people make it possible,” said DHCLS Director Chris Warren. “If we’re talking about making our communities literate, more engaged, more informed and more connected, libraries in 2023 have just found so many creative and wonderful ways to do that, and the ‘My Library Does’ campaign will hopefully make more people aware of what it is that we do.”

Library employees will be seen wearing special “My Library Does” t-shirts throughout the week.

