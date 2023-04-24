Crash claims life of Samson man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday claimed the life of a Samson man.

The crash occurred on Armstong Road, approximately one mile south of Samson, in Geneva County.

Johnny M. Adams, 45, was fatally injured when the 2010 Nissan Rogue he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and caught on fire.

Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

