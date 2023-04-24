A Bit Cooler For Monday

SYNOPSIS - Clouds this morning will keep temperatures down through the day. We will reach highs in the middle 70s with a partly cloudy afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will cool into the lower 50 to middle 50s before warming back into the lower 80s for Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 75°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 52°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered PM storms. Low: 61° High: 81° 40%

THUR: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 80° 40%

FRI: Few morning showers, PM sunshine. Low: 66° High: 81° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 83° 10%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 76° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 79° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- * SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

