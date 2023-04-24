Ashford native ‘ready for knockouts’ on The Voice

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass may notice a familiar face on this season of NBC’s ‘The Voice.’

That’s because contestant Jerome Godwin III grew up in Ashford, Alabama. His love for music started from singing in his church’s choir.

As a talented young vocalist, Jerome often found himself singing solo for the congregation.

Singing at church on Sunday turned into performing in talent shows at school. Godwin credits the growth of his passion to his family and his Ashford Elementary music teacher Emily Flowers. “She definitely gave me an outlet to share those gifts with the class,” he said. Jerome fondly remembered playing the piano before class to show off his skills to his peers.

Godwin shared that his parents and family were influential in him reaching the next step in his music career. “They definitely kept pushing me to be better and not to settle for less and to go attack anything that I want because, if you really want it you can have it.”

Jerome chased that notion right to The Voice blind auditions. Godwin sang an Ariana Grande song that showed off his gospel roots, which turned the chairs of coaches, Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson. “Both Kelly and Niall both had really amazing things to say, and the fact that Kelly and Niall had amazing things to say his crazy, because I’ve listened to them my entire life, and they both have been in the place that I’m in right now.”

Goodwin decided on former One Direction star Niall Horan as his coach for the show. “He loves every single one of us and treats us like family. I would honestly say that he’s one of the most involved coaches of the season, and you can tell that.”

While Jerome’s music career has reached a peak, he has another passion to pursue. He is currently a Biology student on the pre-dentistry track at Auburn University at Montgomery.

When asked which path Jerome plans to pursue after the show, he said, “I like to say I’ve been pursuing music all my life, it’s just now clicking for me a little bit. So, I think that I’ll be pursuing music until the day that I die. It’s such a big part of my life so whatever path I go if I do dentistry 100% of the time, I feel like I still am going to be an artist, and releasing music.”

Jerome Godwin III WRGX Push

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.