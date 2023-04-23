This outcome that would not settle McCraney’s murder case

The victims’ families have already endured 24 years of living hell after the murders of two 17-year-old Dothan students, shot in 1999 after being forced into their car’s trunk.
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His...
Murder suspect Coley McCraney leaves the Dale County Courthouse on April 18, 2023. His attorneys David Harrison (to his left) and Andrew Scarborough (ahead with satchel) accompany him.(WTVY, Dothan. A:)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Suspected killer Coley McCraney will be found guilty—not guilty---or neither.

The other possible outcome of his ballyhooed trial is a hung jury that would keep his murder case lingering.

If all 12 jurors cannot agree on the verdict, Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore would have no choice but declare a mistrial.

If that happens, JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett’s families must suffer longer during their quest for closure.

They have already endured 24 years of living hell after the murders of those 17-year-old Dothan students, shot in 1999 after being forced into their car’s trunk and found hours later in Ozark.

It could a couple of more years to retry McCraney, implicated by DNA in 2019, and which prosecutors would almost certainly do.

A mistrial would also affect McCraney’s family because Filmore probably would keep him locked up as he has been since his arrest.

There is no mandatory bond for Capital Murder in Alabama, and those facing those charges are usually confined as they await trial.

Jurors could begin deliberating his fate in the current trial at midweek after the defense presents its case and closing arguments take place.

