FHP searching for car, driver that killed Headland man

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WTVY) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is on the lookout for a driver and vehicle after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Jackson County early Sunday morning.

Troopers report the car was driving south on River Road, about a half mile south of Gail Road, at around 12:20 a.m. They said a person was walking in the middle of the road.

The driver crashed into the person who FHP identified as a 29-year-old Headland man.

Authorities said the car kept driving, leaving the scene of the crash.

The vehicle was described as a small or midsize SUV, possibly a red or maroon-colored GMC Envoy.

If you have any information which would assist investigators in this case, please call *FHP (*347) or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (850) 482-9624.

