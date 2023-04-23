Dry Start to the Week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Dry conditions Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 70s and lower 80s. Rain will come into play Wednesday and last through Friday morning. There will be a break in rainfall each day.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 53°. Winds N 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 82° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 81° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 78° 60%

SAT: Mostly sunny, showers overnight. Low: 52° High: 85° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

