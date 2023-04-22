Wiregrass schools in action for first round of baseball playoffs

Playoff baseball is underway in the state of Alabama, and several Wiregrass teams are at home for the first round, including a pair of Panthers.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Several Wiregrass teams in action at home and on the road for the first round of AHSAA baseball playoffs.

Wicksburg swept Luverne in two games 12-2 and 15-0.

Geneva split with Hale County, winning game one 4-3 and losing game two 7-2. Game three is set for noon on Saturday.

Headland split with Greenville. Losing game one 3-1 and winning game two 14-3. Game three is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Charles Henderson drops game one 8-7 in 12 innings.

Slocomb split with Bibb County. Red Tops win game one 3-1 and lose game two 10-0.

New Brockton got swept by Prattville Christian. Losing 11-5 in game one and 3-0 in game two.

Opp fell to St. James in two games. Losing game one 10-3 and 14-4 in game two.

Providence Christian swept Greensboro. Eagles won 15-0 and 16-0.

Houston Academy swept Thomasville. Raiders win game one 8-2 and take game two 9-6.

G.W. Long swept Thorsby. Rebels took game one 15-5 and game two 16-0.

Ariton swept Reeltown. Purple Cats won game one 14-0 and game two 9-4.

Pike Liberal Arts swept Cottonwood. Patriots beat the Bears 5-4 and 15-0

Kinston won 10-0 and 16-0 in two games over Wadley.

Brantley swept Calhoun.

Florala took both games against Notasulga. Wildcats won 14-0 in both games.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy

Latest News

Playoff baseball is underway in the state of Alabama, and several Wiregrass teams are at home...
Wiregrass teams square off in baseball playoff action
Congrats are in order to Carroll High School, as their big man Xavier Womack is staying in the...
On the dotted line: Xavier Womack
New coaching changes coming to the Auburn men's basketball team.
NBA champ headed to Tigers coaching staff
Congrats are in order to Carroll High School, as their big man Xavier Womack is staying in the...
On the dotted line: Xavier Womack