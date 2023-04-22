Wiregrass schools in action for first round of baseball playoffs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Several Wiregrass teams in action at home and on the road for the first round of AHSAA baseball playoffs.

Wicksburg swept Luverne in two games 12-2 and 15-0.

Geneva split with Hale County, winning game one 4-3 and losing game two 7-2. Game three is set for noon on Saturday.

Headland split with Greenville. Losing game one 3-1 and winning game two 14-3. Game three is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Charles Henderson drops game one 8-7 in 12 innings.

Slocomb split with Bibb County. Red Tops win game one 3-1 and lose game two 10-0.

New Brockton got swept by Prattville Christian. Losing 11-5 in game one and 3-0 in game two.

Opp fell to St. James in two games. Losing game one 10-3 and 14-4 in game two.

Providence Christian swept Greensboro. Eagles won 15-0 and 16-0.

Houston Academy swept Thomasville. Raiders win game one 8-2 and take game two 9-6.

G.W. Long swept Thorsby. Rebels took game one 15-5 and game two 16-0.

Ariton swept Reeltown. Purple Cats won game one 14-0 and game two 9-4.

Pike Liberal Arts swept Cottonwood. Patriots beat the Bears 5-4 and 15-0

Kinston won 10-0 and 16-0 in two games over Wadley.

Brantley swept Calhoun.

Florala took both games against Notasulga. Wildcats won 14-0 in both games.

