Pitch count violation in Cottonwood Pike Lib game

Pike Liberal Arts looking to capture 4th straight title in AISA
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots and Cottonwood Bears go to a game three to decide who moves on to the second round of the playoffs.

Pike Lib won the first game 5-4, but it ended in a forfeit for the Patriots after a pitch count violation.

The Patriots defeated Cottonwood 15-0 in game two.

Game three is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

