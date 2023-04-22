Pitch count violation in Cottonwood Pike Lib game

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots and Cottonwood Bears go to a game three to decide who moves on to the second round of the playoffs.

Pike Lib won the first game 5-4, but it ended in a forfeit for the Patriots after a pitch count violation.

The Patriots defeated Cottonwood 15-0 in game two.

Game three is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

