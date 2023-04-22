‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it’s not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper (pictured)...
Alabama Early Childhood Education Secretary resigns after pre-K educator book pulled
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders
The harshest blow to suspected killer Coley McCraney's defense may have come from his wife, who...
McCraney’s wife deals blow to his murder trial defense
Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here

Latest News

Frigid temperatures are causing "loon fallout" as birds are falling from the sky in Wisconsin.
Loon fallout: Weather causing birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin
Police lights
5 charged in Vermont youth game brawl
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site