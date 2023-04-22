Lyrids meteor shower activity to peak this weekend

FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern...
FILE - The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sky watchers have an opportunity over the weekend to see one of the oldest known meteor showers.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says the Lyrids meteor shower is active in 2023 for the second-half of April, but peak viewing is forecast between April 22 and April 23.

The Lyrids, which were first observed 2,700 years ago, are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere after moonset and before dawn.

Approximately 18 meteors per hour could be counted during peak activity, according to NASA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy

Latest News

The Supreme Court is protecting access to an abortion pill for now.
Major SCOTUS abortion decision made
The Bloomington police said officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a shotgun,...
Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America
After visiting the address, deputies cited Matthew King and Jason Childs after both confessed...
2 men cited for communicating on emergency dispatch channel
The harshest blow to suspected killer Coley McCraney's defense may have come from his wife, who...
McCraney’s wife deals blow to his murder trial defense