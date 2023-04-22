Dry Conditions For Now
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Calm conditions for the rest of our weekend. Showers return Wednesday with a little break Thursday before widespread heavy rainfall moves in Friday morning. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds ESE at 10 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds SSW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds W 5 mph.
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 82° 20%
WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 70%
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 78° 20%
FRI: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 78° 60%
SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.
