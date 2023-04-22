On the dotted line: Xavier Womack

Congrats are in order to Carroll High School, as their big man Xavier Womack is staying in the Wiregrass to play with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some big time congrats are in order to Carroll High School.

Big man Xavier Womack is staying in the Wiregrass as he has singed to play with the Boll Weevils of Enterprise State, alongside his older brother.

Xavier was vital in Carroll’s success last season on the hardwood, as the 6′7″ forward/center recorded 383 points, 384 rebounds, and 56 assists in all 32 games played, averaging a 12/12 double-double in points and rebounds per game. He was also 72 of 136 from the free throw line and had 96 blocked shots.

In addition to the statistical accolades, Womack was voted onto the 2022 Turkey Classic Team, the 2022 Downtown Dothan Hoop Classic All-Tournament Team, the 2023 Southern Star All-County Team, the 2023 5A-Area 4 All-Tournament Team, and the 2023 Dothan Eagles Super 12 Team.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy

Latest News

Playoff baseball is underway in the state of Alabama, and several Wiregrass teams are at home...
Wiregrass schools in action for first round of baseball playoffs
Playoff baseball is underway in the state of Alabama, and several Wiregrass teams are at home...
Wiregrass teams square off in baseball playoff action
New coaching changes coming to the Auburn men's basketball team.
NBA champ headed to Tigers coaching staff
Congrats are in order to Carroll High School, as their big man Xavier Womack is staying in the...
On the dotted line: Xavier Womack