On the dotted line: Xavier Womack

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some big time congrats are in order to Carroll High School.

Big man Xavier Womack is staying in the Wiregrass as he has singed to play with the Boll Weevils of Enterprise State, alongside his older brother.

Xavier was vital in Carroll’s success last season on the hardwood, as the 6′7″ forward/center recorded 383 points, 384 rebounds, and 56 assists in all 32 games played, averaging a 12/12 double-double in points and rebounds per game. He was also 72 of 136 from the free throw line and had 96 blocked shots.

In addition to the statistical accolades, Womack was voted onto the 2022 Turkey Classic Team, the 2022 Downtown Dothan Hoop Classic All-Tournament Team, the 2023 Southern Star All-County Team, the 2023 5A-Area 4 All-Tournament Team, and the 2023 Dothan Eagles Super 12 Team.

