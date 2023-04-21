Wiregrass fire departments to get needed upgrades

Some local fire departments are receiving help to ease their workload.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass fire departments are getting some much-needed upgrades.

Starting in Geneva County, the Slocomb Fire Rescue and City Council voted to fund a new pumper truck for the team.

This truck will replace a 34-year-old truck that’s currently in the fleet. The new truck will also have a 1000-gallon water reserve, doubling the older truck in the fleet.

“We were worried about a catastrophic mechanical failure occurring,” said Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey. “The truck still looks good because we took care of it, but we’re very fortunate due to the age that we have another one on order.”

In the Circle City, Dothan Fire Department is expecting two new stations, one along Main Street and the other along Wheatley Drive.

The city commission approved a contract with Lewis Construction, Inc, for a total near $11.7 million.

“It is very important for us to maintain response times of that 2-4 minutes we strive for, it also helps us with evaluating our ISO and distribution of stations throughout the city and the third thing it really does is helps out with some of the workload for our members by adding that tenth engine which is going to help dividing the workload that we have,” said Larry Williams, Dothan Fire Chief.

Both stations are expected to be completed by Summer of 2024.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders

Latest News

Some local fire departments are receiving help to ease their workload.
Additions coming to Wiregrass fire departments
Talking Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day for the Community
Talking Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day for the Community
Landmark Park will hold an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Talking Landmark Park Earth Day event
Dothan High School Drama presents "Something Rotten"
Dothan High School Drama presents "Something Rotten"