Wiregrass fire departments to get needed upgrades

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass fire departments are getting some much-needed upgrades.

Starting in Geneva County, the Slocomb Fire Rescue and City Council voted to fund a new pumper truck for the team.

This truck will replace a 34-year-old truck that’s currently in the fleet. The new truck will also have a 1000-gallon water reserve, doubling the older truck in the fleet.

“We were worried about a catastrophic mechanical failure occurring,” said Slocomb Fire Chief Kyle Hovey. “The truck still looks good because we took care of it, but we’re very fortunate due to the age that we have another one on order.”

In the Circle City, Dothan Fire Department is expecting two new stations, one along Main Street and the other along Wheatley Drive.

The city commission approved a contract with Lewis Construction, Inc, for a total near $11.7 million.

“It is very important for us to maintain response times of that 2-4 minutes we strive for, it also helps us with evaluating our ISO and distribution of stations throughout the city and the third thing it really does is helps out with some of the workload for our members by adding that tenth engine which is going to help dividing the workload that we have,” said Larry Williams, Dothan Fire Chief.

Both stations are expected to be completed by Summer of 2024.

