Wallace sweeps double header on the road

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big ACCC rivalry witch the Wallace Govs and ESCC Boll Weevils on the baseball diamond Thursday.

In the top of the third, Cory Berry smacked a ball in the right center field gap, Grayson Ashe scored from second and the Govs took a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Kade Snell on the mound as he got the batter swinging to end the inning as Govs led 7-0 after three.

The Govs won game one 11-1.

Wallace swept the day as they took game two by a final of 12-2.

