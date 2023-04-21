Wallace sweeps double header on the road

The Govs took down their ACCC rivals the Boll Weevils in impressive fashion, getting the doubleheader sweep with 11-1 and 12-2 victories.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big ACCC rivalry witch the Wallace Govs and ESCC Boll Weevils on the baseball diamond Thursday.

In the top of the third, Cory Berry smacked a ball in the right center field gap, Grayson Ashe scored from second and the Govs took a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Kade Snell on the mound as he got the batter swinging to end the inning as Govs led 7-0 after three.

The Govs won game one 11-1.

Wallace swept the day as they took game two by a final of 12-2.

