Sun Returns For The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see a passing cold front early Saturday morning with a slight chance of rain, followed by sunshine as drier air returns to the Wiregrass. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Sunday, too, before rain chances return as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low near 62°. Winds SW/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning mostly sunny. High near 80°. Winds N at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 82° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 70%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 78° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

