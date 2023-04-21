North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested

A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Erica Croom, 35, was arrested on April 13 after agents seized 2,000 fentanyl pills. According to a Facebook post by the Huntsville Police Department, Croom is suspected of distributing thousands of fentanyl-pressed pills across North Alabama over the past several months.

According to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center, Croom was not an employee at the time of the incident. Croom was an employee at the detention center for less than two weeks.

Agents are expected to make more arrests in relation to this investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders

Latest News

Governor Ivey announced she accepted Dr. Barbara Cooper's resignation, and this appears to be...
Alabama Secretary of Early Childhood Education resigns
New trucks and new stations coming to the Wiregrass.
Wiregrass fire departments to get needed upgrades
Some local fire departments are receiving help to ease their workload.
Additions coming to Wiregrass fire departments
About 54,000 Americans will most likely get head and neck cancer this year, according to the...
Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month: What are the risks?
Orange Beach lifeguards post signs as part of their warning to swimmers
Rip Current Awareness On The Gulf Coast