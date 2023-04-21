Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Witness: Larry Bell, former landlord of Coley McCraney

10:58 a.m. Marshall asked if McCraney rented from him in 1999. He said yes and gave the address of Lisenby Street, which was a half mile from the Big Little store where the girls got directions.

11:00 a.m. The defense asked if Bell had any evidence that McCraney murdered JB and Tracie. He stated no.

Witness: Marlos Walker, former Ozark Police Chief

10:02 a.m. Walker explained how he asked McCraney for a DNA sample. He said that when asked, McCraney asked to call his wife. Walker testified that they brought his wife in and she told McCraney to give it to them. They then took the DNA sample via an oral swab.

10:06 a.m. Defense attorney Andrew Scarborough began questioning Walker. He asked Walker about his previous job positions in law enforcement. Walker worked as the Abbeville Chief of Police and was called to a meeting for an update on the case in 2014.

10:11 a.m. Walker testified that be became the Police Chief in Ozark in 2015. Law enforcement resources gave him McCraney’s family name.

10:15 a.m. Judge Filmore called for a break.

10:35 a.m. Walker explained that McCraney’s name was given, along with four others, from an outside DNA company. Walker recognized McCraney’s name because they went to high school together. Walker called McCraney and asked if he would give his DNA to help follow a lead that that he was given. McCraney came in and gave his DNA.

10:38 a.m. Walker testified that he called McCraney again. McCraney who was out of town, said he was going to come back. Walker said that they got the results that McCraney’s DNA came back as a match to what was found on Ms. Beasley. Scarborough asked why they had McCraney pulled over in Daleville, Alabama when he was coming back. Walker said the positive match helped make the decision to pull McCraney over.

10:40 a.m. Scarborough asked if Walker called any of the other names that they received from the outside DNA company. He said no, he started at McCraney because he was a name that Walker recognized and happened to be a match.

10:47 a.m. Scarborough asked if Walker authorized “holding McCraney in an interrogation room for 25 hours.” Walker said that he knew he was being held because they did not want to book him into jail immediately and that they were waiting for a search warrant and “tie up loose ends.” Scarborough asked if it was to get McCraney to confess. Walker said that it was not.

10:49 a.m. Walker testified that McCraney was moved to a conference room when food was brought in and went to the bathroom. Walker said they went to the conference room where they talked not about the case but about high school, basketball, and football.

10:52 a.m. Scarborough inquired if the lights were left on in the interrogation room all night. Walker said that he did not monitor McCraney all night. He testified that he was unaware if his employees spoke to McCraney when they came to take him to the restroom.

10:55 a.m. Scarborough asked if Walker had any eyewitnesses that said McCraney killed these girls. Walker said he did not. The only evidence he has to implicate McCraney is DNA.

Witness: Barry Tucker, Commander of Internal Affairs Houston County Sheriff’s Office, former investigator with ABI

9:03 a.m. Attorney General Steve Marshall picked up questioning Barry Tucker about when he arrived on the scene. He testified that the first person he spoke to at the scene was Chief Spivey. “How do you want to handle this,” Tucker asked Spivey. Tucker said that part of the assistance he provided was taking photographs of the scene.

9:05 a.m. Marshall presented a photo of the Mazda 929 and asked if the area around the vehicle was wet or muddy. Tucker said that it wasn’t. Tucker testified that he took photos of the trunk after the bodies had been taken to the morgue. That photo was presented to the jury. The photo was examined and a mud stain was shown on the rear bumper of the car. “It’s abnormal for mud to be on top of the bumper.”

9:08 a.m. Tucker testified he examined the inside walls of the trunk of the car. He said a projectile was found in the trunk of the car, near where JB’s head was positioned.

9:12 a.m. He said there was another “indention” in the trunk where Tracie’s head was positioned. A photo of the driver’s side door and floor board was shown to the jury. Mud was seen on the driver’s side floor board.

9:15 a.m. A photo of the passenger side of the car was shown. There was a purse on the floor along with the rearview mirror of the car. Marshall asked if the mirror being on the floor was evidence. Tucker responded that it was because it could indicate force. Mud was found in the wheel wells of the car.

9:18 a.m. Tucker explained that he noticed “dripping” from under the car and got down to investigate. He said that the dripping was blood. He examined the underside of the car and noticed that there was “blowback” meaning that the car was moving when the blood was dripping from the wheel well.

9:21 a.m. “The girls were shot somewhere other than that location and moved to that location after they were in the trunk,” Tucker explained the conclusion he drew from the bloodstains on the underside of the car. The only evidence of blood in the car was underneath and in the trunk.

9:23 a.m. Marshall passed the witness to defense attorney David Harrison. Tucker said they looked “diligently” for weeks, possibly months for the scene where the shooting would have occurred. He said that they did not find anything at any of the other scenes they investigated.

9:27 a.m. Harrison asked if the steering wheel was checked for fingerprints. Tucker testified that they were and that, to his knowledge, McCraney’s fingerprints were not found on the steering wheel, trunk, or rearview mirror. Tucker believes that the killer drove the vehicle after shooting the teens.

9:29 a.m. Harrison presented evidence that showed the only two fingerprints found on the vehicle were those of two officers. Tucker said he watched one of the officers put his hand on the trunk where his fingerprints were found.

9:32 a.m. Tucker said that he found no evidence in the car to indicate that McCraney drove the vehicle. Harrison asked if any footprints were found at the scene. Harrison pointed out that the mud stain on the driver’s side floorboard appeared to be a footprint. Tucker said that it looked like mud smeared into carpet.

9:36 a.m. Harrison presented a photo that showed a ruler next to the mud smear. Tucker said that anytime someone is photographing evidence on the ground a scale is put down, explaining why a ruler would be placed in that picture.

9:38 a.m. Tucker said that Chief Spivey was in control of the crime scene when he arrived. He testified that someone asked who he was as he entered the crime scene and that someone, he doesn’t remember who, wrote his name down before he was let in.

9:40 a.m. Harrison asked if the vehicle was crime scene at 9 a.m. on August 1,1999. Tucker said not necessarily. “They had to know they were there for it to be a crime scene,” Tucker said. Harrison maintains that because the bodies were in the vehicle, whether or not the bodies had been discovered, the Mazda 929 was a crime scene at 9 a.m. that morning.

9:43 a.m. Harrison questioned Tucker about the hypnosis of witnesses. He asked if Tucker ordered the hypnosis. He said he did not. Harrison claims that Jimmy Benson, one of the people who claimed to have seen the car, was hypnotized as well as the two women who gave JB and Tracie directions the night of the murder.

9:46 a.m. Harrison asked Tucker if he knew the forensic specialists who testified Thursday said that they could not determine if McCraney raped the girls. Tucker said he did not.

9:48 a.m. Harrison began questioning about the interview of McCraney that took place in 2019.

9:50 a.m. Marshall followed up, bringing up the question that Harrison asked about the forensic scientists that testified Thursday. Tucker explained that autopsies and ballistics can not tell you who pulled the trigger, only provide information to lead the investigation.

9:52 a.m. Tucker said that in August 1999 would not have known to get a footprint from McCraney. Marshall asked if you could cast the mud stain the the car. Tucker said he could not cast carpet. Tucker explained that placing a scale is different than measuring. The photo with a ruler placed by the mud stain would have been a scale, not measurement.

9:56 a.m. Tucker testified that he is not sure exactly how McCraney’s DNA got added to the system.

