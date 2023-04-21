Enterprise uses high powered offense to secure playoff berth in baseball

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Win or go home for the Enterprise Wildcats and Dothan Wolves as they battle for a playoff spot in the class 7A baseball playoffs.

In the top of the first, Cayden Boutwell crushed a ball over the left field wall. It had some major hang time on that one. A three-run blast and Boutwell’s first home run of the season as the Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead early.

Wolves looked to battle back as Tucker Watkins got a single through the right side of the infield and Brennan Conley came into score.

Infield in for Brady Richardson as he looked to help himself out. He ripped a single through the 6-hole and Drew Shiver came in to score on the play and the Wildcats stretched their lead back to four.

Enterprise got it done. They won 13-2 in five innings as they Clinched the final playoff spot.

“After dropping two to Prattville of just staying the course and doing what we do and coming to work every day ready to go and we knew playing close games would help us down the road and any time you get your back against the wall and you’re in a must win and we have to sweep I think it’s even more difficult,” said Enterprise head coach Matt Whitton. “Credit to our dugout and our coaching staff, you know, getting our guys ready to play and then believing we could go win two.”

The Wildcats face Paxton next Tuesday before their first-round matchup.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.