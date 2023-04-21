Enterprise uses high powered offense to secure playoff berth in baseball

It was win or go home for both Enterprise and Dothan, with the Wildcats getting it done over the Wolves 13-2 to clinch the final playoff spot in their area.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Win or go home for the Enterprise Wildcats and Dothan Wolves as they battle for a playoff spot in the class 7A baseball playoffs.

In the top of the first, Cayden Boutwell crushed a ball over the left field wall. It had some major hang time on that one. A three-run blast and Boutwell’s first home run of the season as the Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead early.

Wolves looked to battle back as Tucker Watkins got a single through the right side of the infield and Brennan Conley came into score.

Infield in for Brady Richardson as he looked to help himself out. He ripped a single through the 6-hole and Drew Shiver came in to score on the play and the Wildcats stretched their lead back to four.

Enterprise got it done. They won 13-2 in five innings as they Clinched the final playoff spot.

“After dropping two to Prattville of just staying the course and doing what we do and coming to work every day ready to go and we knew playing close games would help us down the road and any time you get your back against the wall and you’re in a must win and we have to sweep I think it’s even more difficult,” said Enterprise head coach Matt Whitton. “Credit to our dugout and our coaching staff, you know, getting our guys ready to play and then believing we could go win two.”

The Wildcats face Paxton next Tuesday before their first-round matchup.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here (updated frequently)
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

Latest News

The Govs took down their ACCC rivals the Boll Weevils in impressive fashion, getting the...
Wallace sweeps double header on the road
The Govs took down their ACCC rivals the Boll Weevils in impressive fashion, getting the...
Wallace earns big win on the road over rival Enterprise State
It was win or go home for both Enterprise and Dothan, with the Wildcats getting it done over...
Wildcats clinch playoff berth
The search is on for a new girls basketball coach for the Dothan Wolves.
Wolves begin search for new head coach