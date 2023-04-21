Eagles cruise to victory in Round 1 of 3A Playoffs

Providence Christian rode a multi-run lead from the get-go to a massive 15-0 victory over Greensboro.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Providence Christian is looking to get back to the final four and maybe even farther on the baseball diamond. However, they know it all starts with Round One of the Playoffs.

The Eagles kicked things off against Greensboro on Thursday.

Harrison Mims handled business on the mound in the first inning, striking out three back-to-back.

The Eagles moved fast once the bat was in their hands, and after a missed catch by the Raiders, Porter Dykes had time to bring it home from third.

The fun didn’t stop for Providence Christian, as Matt Davesnell swings it to left field, bringing in two runners with no issue to give his guys a big-time 8-0 lead after 1 inning.

In the end, the Eagles pushed on from there and finished Game 1 with a final of 15-0, and then went on to get the emphatic sweep with a 16-0 game 2 victory.

