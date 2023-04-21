Coaching veteran, former NBA Champion added to Auburn basketball staff

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - Veteran coach and former NBA champion Corey Williams is joining Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn as an assistant men’s basketball coach, according to a release sent out by the school’s athletic communications on Friday.

“We are very fortunate to be able to attract a coach with the kind of experience, character and reputation as Corey Williams,” Pearl said. “Not only was he a great college and pro player, but Corey is also a terrific coach and an even better person. A Macon, Georgia, native, he and his family are excited about moving to Auburn and being closer to home. It’s going to be a great fit with our Auburn Family.”

Williams comes to Auburn with 23 years of coaching experience, having most recently served as an assistant coach over the last two seasons at Texas Tech, including a one-game stint as interim head coach for the Red Raiders during the 2022-23 season when he led the team in a 78-62 first round loss in the Big 12 Tournament following the resignation of former head coach Mark Adams.

No stranger to the Southeastern Conference, Williams served two seasons as an assistant coach at Arkansas from 2019-21, helping with a program resurgence for the Razorbacks that saw the Hogs with a 45-19 record during that time, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 before losing to eventual champion Baylor.

“I want to thank God and Coach Pearl for an amazing opportunity to join his staff,” Williams said. “Coach Pearl is a proven winner in every sense of the word. My family and I look forward to being a positive attribute to his staff, the university, and community. I am truly thrilled and look forward to Coach’s mentorship and helping him win more championships in the near future.”

His time at Arkansas came after six seasons as head coach of the Stetson University Hatters from 2013-19 where he amassed a 58-133 record (22-68 in the ASUN Conference).

Williams also served in assistance roles at Oklahoma State (1994), Oral Roberts (2000-07), and Florida State (2007-13).

Before becoming a coach, Williams was a successful player in both college and the NBA. Considered a star at Oklahoma State from 1989-92 as a point guard under Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton, Williams ranked eighth at the time in the school’s career scoring list with 1,320 points and led the Cowboys to consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in 1991 and 1992.

He was drafted in the second-round of the 1992 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and was also selected in the 12th round of that same year’s NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, despite not having played football since junior high.

Williams played just two seasons in the NBA, but one of those was as a member of the Chicago Bulls’ 1992-93 NBA Championship team alongside legendary player Michael Jordan. Williams averaged 2.3 points in 35 games as a reserve for the Bulls that season. Williams also played professionally in the CBA with the Oklahoma City Cavalry and in Taiwan from 1995-98.

Williams earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Oklahoma State in 2002. He and his wife, Nicole, have two kids together, Jourdan and Corey Jr. (C.J.).

