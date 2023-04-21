Clouds move back in today

SYNOPSIS - Warmer this morning with most of the area in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon clouds will move back in the area with the chance of a stray shower or two. Tomorrow morning we might see a few showers as the cold front moves through but overall the chance of rain with this system is low. We will clear out during the day on Saturday and we will have a dry weekend for the first time in a while. Enjoy the dry weather over the weekend and the start of next week because rain chances will be back by Tuesday with Wednesday looking like our best chance of rain right now and we will have to watch for some stronger storms on Wednesday as well.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 84°. Winds S 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, a shower late. Low near 62°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW - Clearing out. High near 80°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 80° 40%

WED: Showers and storms. Low: 63° High: 78° 70%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 76° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

