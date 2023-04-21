Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspects charged in the Dadeville mass shooting will appear in court on Tuesday.

According to Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest, an Aniah’s Law hearing will be held at 10 a.m. All suspects, except the juvenile suspect, will be present.

An Aniah’s Law hearing is meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder.

Six people have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting, each charged with four counts of reckless murder. All of the suspects except the 15-year-old were booked into the Tallapoosa County jail without bail.

ALEA is still asking those in attendance at the party to come forward and provide information about what happened.

“We still truly believe that everybody that was at the venue that night has not come forward, and we have not had an opportunity to interview them,” Burkett said.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Those items can be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial

Latest News

Retired Alabama Bureau of Investigation Agent Barry Tucker also testified that nothing at that...
Investigator: Bodies driven across Ozark after teen murders
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Investigator: Girls killed then driven to another place
Investigator: Girls killed then driven to another place
Talking Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day for the Community
Talking Wiregrass Angel House Family Fun Day for the Community
Landmark Park will hold an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Talking Landmark Park Earth Day event