Alabama’s March unemployment rate sets new record low

Alabama’s unemployment rate for March has set a new record low, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s unemployment rate for March has set a new record low, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate for March has set a new record low, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.

According to the governor’s office, March’s unemployment rate is 2.3%, a new record low, down from February’s rate of 2.5%. It is also below March 2022′s rate of 2.5%. The rate represents 53,053 unemployed people, compared to 56,166 in February and 58,074 in March 2022.

“We’re almost a quarter into 2023, and we are already seeing record-breaking success when it comes to Alabama’s economy,” said Ivey. “We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that even greater economic achievements are on their way. We will not back down on our commitment to continue bringing quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased by 47,200 with gains in professional and business services, private education and health services and the government sector.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 1.4%, Morgan and Cullman Counties at 1.5%, and Blount, Elmore, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and St. Clair Counties at 1.6%.  Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 6.9%, Greene County at 4.4%, and Clarke and Dallas Counties at 4.1%.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here
Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie...
Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial

Latest News

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Follow Day 3 of McCraney trial here
Dothan High School Drama presents "Something Rotten"
Dothan High School Drama presents "Something Rotten"
Breast Cancer surgery is being made easier with Magseed.
New procedure a ‘game changer’ for breast cancer patients, tumor removal surgery
A new USDA grant is expected to help expand meat processing in Alabama.
USDA awards Alabama $15 million grant to expand meat processing