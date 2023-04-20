Warm Friday, Then Slightly Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Our warm stretch carries into Friday with highs reaching the middle 80s. A weak cold front will pass around daybreak Saturday, offering a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, with slightly cooler air for the remainder of the weekend as highs average around 80°.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds S-SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 84°. Winds SE/SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm late. Low near 62°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: A few showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 30%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 80° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 60%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

