People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mixed reactions are surfacing regarding Ashford 8u softball coach Chase Carnley.

Carnley is a softball coach in Ashford who is now in a wheelchair due to a car accident around six years ago.

He would typically pitch to his team in this coach-pitch style league, but after five games of doing so, concerns reached the President of Dixie Softball, who asked Carnley to no longer be in the field of play.

“It’s unfortunate I am not able to get out there and pitch,” said Carnley. “I feel like it is my given right, wheelchair or no wheelchair to be able to do so.”

The story of Carnley gained national attention quickly. A petition to get Carnley back to pitching gained more than 1000 signatures in 24 hours, and comments sections on social media were full of support.

“I hope there are lawyers lining up to represent him,” commented Donna Wilson Hicks on the News4 Facebook article. “What a travesty.”

While support was high, people opposed to Coach Carnley pitching did not back down either.

BJ Stewart, a concerned parent, reached out through social media saying Coach Carnley being on the field is a safety hazard and provides Carnley’s team with an unfar advantage.

“It’s just not fair to the kids if he is not able to get off the field fast enough for the other teams to make a play,” said Stewart. “That makes it a not fair game.”

When the reasons for why many people were outraged was presented to Stewart, he responded saying:

“All I’ve got to say is life isn’t fair sometimes and that’s just how it is. That’s for both sides of the situation. I do think he’s trying to make it about him and his wheelchair, but it’s way bigger than that. Either way this turns out, it’s not going to be in favor of one or the other.”

Dixie Softball President Obie Evans sent a statement to News4 about the matter saying, “You can tell your audience that at this time Dixie Softball is going to let the city of Ashford handle this matter as they should. If it cannot be handled locally and Dixie Softball has to step in, then we will.”

Ashford Recreational Director Jeff Speed said “I am 100 percent behind handicapped citizens having a chance.” He also mentioned if Evans changes his original ruling, then he would gladly do an interview talking about the matter.

Wednesday evening, Carole Barfield, Mayor of Ashford released a statement pertaining to the issue.

“The City of Ashford is proud of its recreation facilities and the children and families it serves. Our program has grown exponentially over the last few years. Our community is tight-knit and extremely supportive of the park and all of the families involved. The Recreation Director, Jeff Speed, has done an outstanding job with park improvements, maintenance, and recruitment for each of our different sports. A concern for player safety was brought to Mr. Speed that involved a wheelchair being present within the field of 8u softball games. Ashford Rec. Department is a franchisee of Dixie Girls Softball, Inc. Dixie Girls promulgates rules and regulations for its member organizations. The concern about the wheelchair could not be clearly addressed within the published rules of Dixie Girls, Inc. For that reason, it became necessary for Mr. Speed to seek an advisory ruling from Dixie Softball. Dixie Softball returned the decision and instructed The City of Ashford that for player safety they would not allow a wheelchair on the playing field. Consequently, the City understands the ruling and has been placed in the undesired position of limiting the Wheelchair-bound individual from the field of play. This situation is extremely unfortunate and unpopular. However, any other decision could risk our franchise with Dixie Softball or create unnecessary liability for the City.”

As of now, there is no update if there will be a change in the ruling at any time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.