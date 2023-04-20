Parents accused of abusing twin babies; 1 found dead in a bassinet

The parents of 6-week-old twins are in police custody after one of the babies died. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The parents of 6-week-old twins have been arrested after one of the infants was found dead in a bassinet.

WAFB reports that emergency crews were called to a home last Friday where they met the twins’ parents, Brandee Williams, 26, and Darryl Richardson, 24.

The pair reportedly told deputies that they had put one of the twins down for a nap after he became fussy. However, they were unable to wake him for feeding later.

According to authorities, the child died, and an autopsy revealed that the infant suffered hemorrhaging consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors also discovered skull fractures.

The infants’ parents are currently facing two counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Police say a Home Depot employee was killed trying to stop a theft at a California store.
Home Depot employee killed trying to stop theft
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
Mexico ends search for missing Americans, Coast Guard says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration...
DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district