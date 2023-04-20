One more sunny day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT
SYNOPSIS - Temperatures this morning are starting off in the lower 50s so not as cool as the first half of the week. This afternoon we will see more sunshine and very warm temperatures. The sunny days will come to an end tomorrow when we see more clouds move in ahead of a very weak cold front that will move through Saturday morning, rain chances with this keep looking lower we might see a shower or two early in the morning but that’s about it. We end the weekend and start off next week dry but rain chances come back by Tuesday with better chances on Wednesday, we will keep an eye on Wednesday for the chance of a few stronger storms.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 56°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: AM showers, partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 80° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 82° 20%

WED: Showers and storms. Low: 63° High: 78° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 82° 30%

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 75° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

