Officer testimony differs in McCraney murder trial

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Police investigators gave conflicting testimony about the discovery of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in their suspected killer’s murder trial.

Police claim DNA implicated Coley McCraney, though Thursday’s testimony focused on the Ozark crime scene but not the DNA that, 20 years after the crimes, implicated Coley McCraney.

Bobby Blankenship, an Ozark patrol sergeant in 1999, said he spotted Beasley’s car but had no idea the 17-year-olds had been forced into the trunk and shot.

While seeing nothing amiss, he soon learned that Dothan police had issued a missing person’s report for the girls who didn’t return home after a late Saturday outing.

Blankenship said that prompted him to look inside the car where he discovered a purse and Beasley’s driver’s license but still believed it was only a missing persons case.

Not until about 2 p.m. did officers find the bodies.

However, retired Dothan police juvenile investigator Alton Miller insisted during his testimony that he found the bodies around 11 a.m. and possibly earlier.

He drove to Ozark after speaking with the victims’ families after Tracie Hawlett reported her daughter did not return home on Saturday night.

While their statements differed, Miller’s variation on times doesn’t alter the prosecution’s most convincing evidence--- McCraney’s DNA found on Ms. Beasley with whom he had sex.

Defense attorney David Harrison also questioned why Blankenship did not wear gloves to protect evidence when he looked in the vehicle hours before police found the bodies.

“All we knew (at that time) is we had missing persons,” the retired officer testified.

Family members of the victims later left the courtroom when prosecutors showed jurors photos from the crime scene and an expert explained the forensics results but admitted he could not confirm that McCraney raped Beasley, as police claim.

