Most value abortion rights when choosing college, poll says

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to abortion pills. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Most adults are thinking about reproductive health access when deciding on a college, according to the latest Lumina Foundation-Gallup State of Higher Education 2022 study.

According to the poll, 60% of adults aged 18 to 59 who do not have a degree say reproductive health laws are at least somewhat important when considering where to enroll for college.

Nearly 75% of enrolled students say their decision to stay at their school is at least somewhat affected by their state’s reproductive health laws.

And according to the poll, most people showed a preference for attending a school in a state with fewer restrictions.

Since the Supreme Court revoked the federal right to abortion, legislation has varied across states.

