McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial

After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County deputies discovered he had a misdemeanor traffic warrant in Dothan.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A juror chosen in Coley McCraney’s murder trial was arrested after failing to show up on Wednesday morning.

After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks from his job in another county, Dale County deputies discovered he had a misdemeanor traffic warrant in Dothan.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore disqualified Brooks and could hold him in contempt of court.

McCraney faces charges that he shot two Dothan teens in 1999.

