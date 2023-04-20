McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A juror chosen in Coley McCraney’s murder trial was arrested after failing to show up on Wednesday morning.

After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks from his job in another county, Dale County deputies discovered he had a misdemeanor traffic warrant in Dothan.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore disqualified Brooks and could hold him in contempt of court.

McCraney faces charges that he shot two Dothan teens in 1999.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.