Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A new Alabama law will require health care facilities across the state to allow in-person visitations, even during a pandemic.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on Tuesday and she released a statement saying that the ability to visit a cherished loved one should be a fundamental right.

John Matson with the Alabama Nursing Home Association said they have been in support of this bill from the beginning.

“We know that visitation is very important for all of our nursing home residents,” Matson said. “It’s something we encourage. It is so beneficial to nursing home residents when they can visit with their family members and their friends, when school and community groups can come in. It add so much to the quality of life.”

Huntsville Hospital will not have to make any adjustments as it’s policies already meet the requirements of the law. Hospital President Tracy Doughty says having those close to you during a health scare can help with the overall healing process.

“We want people to be able to have their loved ones, their husbands, wives, children, grandkids, visit them when their in the hospital,” Doughty said. “We think it’s a part of their healing process and again help them make decisions and hear the instructions of the nurses and doctors and help them move along their path.”

Matson and Doughty said their pandemic-era visitation policies were the result of federal guidelines.

Matson said as for Alabama Nursing Homes, family members and friends have a right to be able to tell their loved ones goodbye.

“It’s important that our nursing home residents are able to be surrounded by their loved ones, that their loved ones are able to be there are say goodbye,” Matson says. “So we’re very glad now that this legislation is going to further spell out what can and can’t be done there, so we can ensure that our nursing home residents and their loved ones have the opportunity to say that final goodbye.”

The law is effective immediately and health care facilities will have 30 days to put visitation policies and procedures in place.

