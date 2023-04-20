Gov. Ivey signs 4 economic growth bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a package of four economic growth bills into law Thursday.

The bills, coined as “The Game Plan,” are designed to secure Alabama’s economic future.

At a ceremony Thursday afternoon, Ivey thanked lawmakers for their bipartisan support of the legislation, saying the bills will strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job-creating projects.

“The Game Plan will give Alabama’s team the tools it needs to extend our winning record in economic development and help us unleash a new wave of growth and innovation across the state,” Ivey said. “From our rural areas to our big cities, this is going to benefit every corner of Alabama.”

The laws are designed to create more high-wage jobs and attract new investment into the state. They established the Innovating Alabama tax credit program for organizations that create, operate, or support programs relating to technology.

The legislation renews the Alabama Jobs Act and will allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites, creating land for businesses to relocate and grow.

Lastly, to increase transparency, the Department of Commerce will now be required to post information about the state’s business deals online.

“The Game Plan will serve as our next-generation strategic economic development framework as we work to build a more dynamic economy for Alabama and its citizens,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter said the package will benefit Alabamians by better positioning the state to compete for the best jobs in the country.

“Industries across the nation and globe are trying to come here because of our great employees, our low taxes, and our unbeatable quality of life,” said Ledbetter. “We want to make sure that, from a competition standpoint, we have the tools needed to bring companies here and keep them here.”

