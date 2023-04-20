Follow McCraney trial here (updated frequently)

Coley McCraney
Coley McCraney(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis and Cassidy Lee
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -

Witness: Bobby Blankenship

9:10 a.m. Bobby Blankenship, retired Ozark police officer, is called to the stand by the prosecution.

9:13 a.m. He testified that he found the Mazda 929 at around 9 a.m. on August 1, 1999. Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey presented a crime scene photo of the vehicle. Blankenship said that they used a baton to break the car window and found identification belonging to JB Beasley.

9:15 a.m. Blankenship stated that there were houses near by on Herring Avenue. He said that they notified Dothan police after finding the ID of JB.

9:16 a.m. Defense Attorney David Harrison began cross examination. Harrison questioned Blankenship about the patrol that took place the morning of August 1. Blankenship stated that the police department did not leave any officers on the scene. The Ozark Police Department was notified by the Dothan Police Department that the car was not stolen and that they were looking for two teens.

9:21 a.m. Blankenship stated that the opened the car at around 10:30 a.m. and found a purse and JB’s identification in between the seats of the car.

9:22 a.m. Harrison claimed that, due to the stated nightly patrol done by the Ozark Police Department, the car was not there prior to 9:02 a.m. on Herring Avenue, but was not there before that time.

9:23 a.m. Blankenship stated that he sat in the driver’s side of the Mazda 929.

9:26 a.m. Harrison alleged that the crime scene was not preserved as Blankenship said he did not have a list of who came in and out of the scene.

9:29 a.m. Harrison asked Blankenship if he knew what time the bodies were discovered. He stated that he did not because he was not on the scene at the time.

9:30 a.m. Harrison questioned Blankenship about the hypnosis of witnesses in the case. Blankenship stated that he had heard about witnesses being hypnotized. He testified that he did not order it nor had he himself been hypnotized.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation

Latest News

Southeast Health gives tribute to organ donors with honor walk
Southeast Health gives tribute to organ donors with honor walk
Talking about Pop Tab Recycling Day for Ronald McDonald House Charities
Talking about Pop Tab Recycling Day for Ronald McDonald House Charities
Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are...
Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Bill would criminalize assistance for absentee voting