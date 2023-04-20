Follow McCraney trial here (updated frequently)

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -

Witness: Bobby Blankenship

9:10 a.m. Bobby Blankenship, retired Ozark police officer, is called to the stand by the prosecution.

9:13 a.m. He testified that he found the Mazda 929 at around 9 a.m. on August 1, 1999. Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey presented a crime scene photo of the vehicle. Blankenship said that they used a baton to break the car window and found identification belonging to JB Beasley.

9:15 a.m. Blankenship stated that there were houses near by on Herring Avenue. He said that they notified Dothan police after finding the ID of JB.

9:16 a.m. Defense Attorney David Harrison began cross examination. Harrison questioned Blankenship about the patrol that took place the morning of August 1. Blankenship stated that the police department did not leave any officers on the scene. The Ozark Police Department was notified by the Dothan Police Department that the car was not stolen and that they were looking for two teens.

9:21 a.m. Blankenship stated that the opened the car at around 10:30 a.m. and found a purse and JB’s identification in between the seats of the car.

9:22 a.m. Harrison claimed that, due to the stated nightly patrol done by the Ozark Police Department, the car was not there prior to 9:02 a.m. on Herring Avenue, but was not there before that time.

9:23 a.m. Blankenship stated that he sat in the driver’s side of the Mazda 929.

9:26 a.m. Harrison alleged that the crime scene was not preserved as Blankenship said he did not have a list of who came in and out of the scene.

9:29 a.m. Harrison asked Blankenship if he knew what time the bodies were discovered. He stated that he did not because he was not on the scene at the time.

9:30 a.m. Harrison questioned Blankenship about the hypnosis of witnesses in the case. Blankenship stated that he had heard about witnesses being hypnotized. He testified that he did not order it nor had he himself been hypnotized.

