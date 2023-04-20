Enterprise baseball keeps playoff hopes alive

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise Wildcats and Dothan Wolves battled it out in a crucial area game for both teams.

In the bottom of the third inning, Enterprise threatened as Brady Richardson shot a ball through the right side and Drew Shiver looked to score from second, a play at the plate and he was thrown out trying to score.

Next batter, Cayden Boutwell, hit one into the left center field gap. Edward Hall and Richardson came into score as Boutwell cruised into second base with a two-out, two-run scoring double.

Wildcats went up 3-1.

In the sixth inning, tied game with two outs as Tysen Cole grounded out to short, but the shortstop couldn’t handle it and in came Tyler Martin.

Wildcats retook the lead, and they didn’t give it up.

Enterprise won 5-4 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Thursday’s matchup becomes a must win for both teams to make it to the playoffs.

