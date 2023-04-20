Dothan Wolves part ways with girls basketball coach

In a release, Noble said Benjamin would remain as a teacher for Dothan City Schools, and went on to state that “The Dothan High athletic department is grateful for the contributions Coach Benjamin has made to both our girls basketball programs at Northview and the new Dothan High School.”(Dothan City Schools Athletics)
By Ty Storey
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools Director of Athletics Jessica Noble announced on Thursday that Wolves head girls basketball coach DiShon Benjamin will not return for the 2023-24 season.

In a release, Noble said Benjamin would remain as a teacher for Dothan City Schools, and went on to state that “The Dothan High athletic department is grateful for the contributions Coach Benjamin has made to both our girls basketball programs at Northview and the new Dothan High School.”

Benjamin has been involved as the head of the girls basketball program at Dothan since it’s inception when the former Dothan High and Northview consolidated in 2019. Prior to that, Benjamin led the girls basketball program at Northview for 5 years, compiling a 55-55 record in that time with the Lady Cougars.

As the Lady Wolves’ head coach, Benjamin saw his team finish as area-runners up in 2020-2021, and area champions in 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, with the ‘19-’20 run seeing Dothan finish as a 6A region runner-up in what has been the deepest playoff run for the Lady Wolves to date. The girls were unable to advance out of the area tournament for the first time ever in the 2022-23 season, falling to Enterprise in the area semifinals.

Noble went on to say in her release that the search for a new girls basketball coach will begin immediately, and that no further statement will be made regarding the decision.

