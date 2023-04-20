Dothan Utilities moves to a new facility

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities will move to a new facility starting Monday, April 24th.

Customers will no longer pay their bill at the Dothan Facilities Building, with the new location being across the street inside the Dothan Civic Center.

Customer can choose to go into the office using the public entrance of the civic center, use the drive through in front of the center, or use one of the two self-service kiosks in the city.

The kiosks are located in front of the civic center and in between Westgate Park and Water World. A third kiosk will be opened at the Dothan Utitlities Complex in Southpark.

The location change is part of a new effort to improve downtown Dothan and boost the city’s economy.

The current Utilities building will be torn down to make way for the City Center Project. The project features a green space, an amphitheater with a stage, and an events plaza.

Some of the other changes will include renovations to the Dothan Opera House and a new building called the Wiregrass Innovation Center.

