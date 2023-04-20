Dothan Utilities moves to a new facility

You may have heard of the changes coming to downtown Dothan, and as soon as next week those changes will affect where you pay your utility bill.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities will move to a new facility starting Monday, April 24th.

Customers will no longer pay their bill at the Dothan Facilities Building, with the new location being across the street inside the Dothan Civic Center.

Customer can choose to go into the office using the public entrance of the civic center, use the drive through in front of the center, or use one of the two self-service kiosks in the city.

The kiosks are located in front of the civic center and in between Westgate Park and Water World. A third kiosk will be opened at the Dothan Utitlities Complex in Southpark.

The location change is part of a new effort to improve downtown Dothan and boost the city’s economy.

The current Utilities building will be torn down to make way for the City Center Project. The project features a green space, an amphitheater with a stage, and an events plaza.

Some of the other changes will include renovations to the Dothan Opera House and a new building called the Wiregrass Innovation Center.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here (updated frequently)
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

Latest News

You may have heard of the changes coming to downtown Dothan, and as soon as next week those...
Dothan Utilities is moving to a new location
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Charge to be dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
More than a dozen states are calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles due to a...
Thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of Kia, Hyundai cars